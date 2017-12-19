South Africa: #ANCdecides2017 - On CR17's Home Turf, Family and Neighbours Put Their Faith in a Rand-Friendly Presidency for One of Their Own

Photo: GCIS

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).

analysis

Hundreds of Soweto residents celebrated Cyril Ramaphosa's ascendency to the ANC presidency with his relatives outside the family home in Chiawelo on Monday night. By BHEKI SIMELANE.

"I hardly slept last night as I was waited for the announcement... For the last 10 years South Africa has experienced a decline in all sectors of economic activity. As an artist and musician I am hoping Cyril, being a business person, will be able to reverse such decline. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has done a lot as a leader, but the stigma of the Zuma name has undoubtedly rubbed off on her," said Vuse Khumalo, a Soweto jazz pianist.

Khumalo, like many other Soweto residents, was banking on a Ramaphosa win. Some felt that a Dlamini Zuma win would simply translate into an extension of outgoing president Jacob Zuma's reign. Others believed that Ramaphosa would bring change.

"The credentials of the other presidential candidates are unquestionable, but considering the challenges the country faces, a leader of Ramaphosa's calibre is just what the country needs. Ramaphosa will be able to bring back the country's dignity so that people have faith in the ANC and continue to vote for the party. We also need investor...