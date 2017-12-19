Tanzania: Four Golden Rules to Follow to Cut the Risk of Getting Cancer

I admit that awareness on cancer still needs to be spread evenly in our societies especially when it comes to how people can avoid cancer risks mainly related to lifestyle habits.

Cancer is not entirely genetic and it can be highly avoided by only maintaining daily lifestyle habits like what to feed in and other environmental factors.

First of all I would like to write about my heart-felt appreciation in today's column that goes out to my readers for positive feedback on my article titled and published in this column, "You are what you eat; What does this mean in the language of cancer?"

In the aforementioned article, I highlighted on eating habits that may put you in the risk of getting cancer.

It is my pleasure to know that the article was informative for you.

Today, however, apart from eating habits, I would like to go an extra mile to share with you other tips that may help you, my dear reader to avoid cancer risks.

- Get a regular cancer screening done including the screening test that can help detect cancer before it causes any symptoms. For men aged between 15-35, a periodic testicular exam along with regular self-exams should be done. All men older than 50 should have regular screening for colon cancer, and should make an informed decision about testing for prostate cancer.

- Avoid exposures to cancer-causing substances. Radiation exposures and some chemicals are known to cause cancer. Get medical imaging only when you are recommended to them.

Protect yourself from ultraviolet radiation in sunlight, which increases the risk of melanomas, and other skin cancer.

- Keep your alcohol consumption low or better quit it if possible. Keeping alcohol intake to the minimum daily level doesn't mean that you can "save up" all your drinks for a week and binge on Friday night with your weekly "allotment." Excess alcohol increases the risk of cancers of the mouth, larynx (voice box), oesophagus (food pipe), liver and colon; it also increases women's risk of breast cancer.

- Avoid use of tobacco products, including smoking. If you have tried to quit before, don't give up. Eventually something will work. Smoking also increases the risk of many alcohol-induced malignancies.