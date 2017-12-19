Egypt Regrets UN Security Council's Failure to Pass Resolution On Jerusalem

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Egypt regrets UN Security Council's failure to pass Egyptian-drafted resolution concerning Jerusalem.

Earlier, Egypt filed a draft resolution to the UN Security Council urging US President Donald Trump to rescind his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The resolution reflects international community's rejection to Trump's decision .

The Egyptian-drafted Security Council resolution was approved by the 14 other member states, a reflection of the depth of global opposition to Trump's action.

He added that the Arab group in the UN will convene later to assess the situation and determine the next step in order to defend the status of Al Jerusalem.