19 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Regrets UN Security Council's Failure to Pass Resolution On Jerusalem

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Egypt regrets UN Security Council's failure to pass Egyptian-drafted resolution concerning Jerusalem.

Earlier, Egypt filed a draft resolution to the UN Security Council urging US President Donald Trump to rescind his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The resolution reflects international community's rejection to Trump's decision .

The Egyptian-drafted Security Council resolution was approved by the 14 other member states, a reflection of the depth of global opposition to Trump's action.

He added that the Arab group in the UN will convene later to assess the situation and determine the next step in order to defend the status of Al Jerusalem.

Egypt

Transport Min. Witnesses Inking of MOUs On Developing 3 Red Sea Ports

Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat witnessed the inking of memorandums of understanding with the China Road and Bridge… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.