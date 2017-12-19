Nigeria: Osun Receives N6.3 Billion From Third Paris Club Refund

Osogbo — The Commissioner of Finance in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebanji, has disclosed that the state government has received a sum of N6.3 billion from the Federal Government as the third tranche of the Paris Club refund.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

Baderinwa said with the Paris Club refund, the civil servants in the state would smile.

He said that a committee set up by the state government under the leadership of Comrade Hassan Sunmonu would advise the government on the disbursement of the money.

He said: "The committee will act quickly to put the fund at the disposal of the entire people of the state. The availability of the fund at this time is the Lord's doing. God has always been making things possible when it seems there was not going to be any way."

He urged the civil servants in the state not to relent in their virtuous behaviour and assured that a new dawn of abundance and happiness will soon come to Osun.