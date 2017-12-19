Egypt: Sisi Reviews Efforts to Improve Road, Bridge Networks

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday 18/12/2017 reviewed with Acting Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly efforts exerted to improve road and bridge networks from 2014 to 2018, as well as plans to upgrade metro lines, railways, land and sea ports nationwide.

During the meeting, Transport Minister Hesham Arafat briefed Sisi on the progress in implementing projects in the third phase of the national road project with a length of 896 km, in addition to the establishment of a number of corridors and new bridges on the Nile, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said .

Arafat affirmed that the Transport Ministry is keen to adhere to the highest quality standards in the implementation of those projects.

The ministry plans to launch a development project for the first metro line of the metro, as well as upgrading the infrastructure of the first and second lines, he added.

He also reviewed the ongoing efforts to complete the third line projects.

The meeting mulled a comprehensive plan to renew the railways system through buying new vehicles and tractors, modernizing the signal systems, developing and maintaining stations, and renovating the railway crossings and railroads, the presidential spokesman said.

The meeting also discussed plans developed to link the new administrative capital with a railway network, as well as ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the Safaga-Qena-Kharga line with a length of 732 km.

It also discussed the underway marine ports development projects, the modernization of the logistics areas in Damietta and Alexandria ports, and the measures taken by the Transport Ministry for the development of land and dry ports nationwide.

For his part, President Sisi ordered to proceed with the needed measures to comprehensively develop the transport sector, stressing the need to take into account the highest standards of safety and security, as well as ensuring operational efficiency.

He also affirmed the importance of increasing the percentage of local component in the projects that will be implemented in order to allow the settlement of the transport industry in Egypt and increase direct and indirect job opportunities in these projects.

