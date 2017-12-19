Egypt Bourse Gains EGP 2.4 Billion

The Egyptian Exchange indices went all up at the close of Monday's trading worth EGP 2.4 billion to reach EGP 827.5 billion, after transactions reached EGP 1.1 billion.

The gains were backed by purchases by domestic and foreign institutions and investment funds.

The EGX 30 benchmark index jumped 0.03% to close at 14,721.45 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SME) increased by 2.11% to reach 835.67 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose 1.65 percent to close at 1,955.63 points.