Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Amr Abul Atta asserted on Monday 18/12/2017 that any attempt to change the status of Al Quds is a unilateral decision that violates international laws.

In his speech before a United Nations Security Council meeting, Abul Atta urged all countries not to send their diplomatic missions to Al Quds.

He noted that a draft resolution introduced by Egypt to the UNSC comes amid a critical juncture that threatens the Palestinian cause.