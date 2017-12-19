Ethiopia: Plea for Reforms

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), may not be forthcoming to the media in disclosing what might have transpired behind closed doors when talking to Ethiopia's authorities from President Mulatu Teshome (PhD) to Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

"The privacy of my debate will remain private," Lagarde said at a press conference held on Friday, December 15, 2017, right after she made a keynote speech to African diplomats, expats and policymakers at the UNECA, on technology's role in ensuring inclusive growth in Africa. "I'm satisfied with the dialogue I had with the authorities."

In public, she was liberal in her praise of Ethiopia's accomplishments on the economic front. As a symbolic gesture of such growth, she was made to visit an industrial park in Dukem, Eastern Industrial Zone, in the outskirts of Addis Abeba, which she said shows the crucial role the private sector plays in partnership with the state.

"I saw the dynamism and enthusiasm of the people working there and the commitment of private investors to Ethiopia," she tweeted the same day.

"We're a short while away from [having] more exports and fewer imports, and thus competitiveness," Lagarde told the media the following day.

But she called for a change in the policy of the exchange rate to a competitive regime while falling short of announcing the resumption of IMF's programme with the Ethiopian government as speculated in the banking industry before her arrival early on Thursday. Lagarde's first call was made to the President at the State House on Menelik II Avenue. To the right were Azanaw Tadesse and Meles Alem from the foreign service, while to Lagarde's left was Abebe Aemroselassue, director of the IMF's Africa Department. Please read Lagarde's exclusive interview with Fortune.