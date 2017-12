President Abdel Fattah El Sisi approved law No. 212 / 2017 to amend some of the provisions of law No. 91 /1975 on establishing the police academy's special officers department.

Sisi also approved law No. 213 for 2017 to issue a law on organizations of labor unions and annual the previous law No.35 /1976.

The two laws will be published in the official gazette out on Tuesday.