19 December 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Again David Mark Honours EFCC Invitation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mbachu Godwin Nnanna

Abuja — Former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, yesterday, reported to the headquarters of the Economic Finance Crime Commission to further explains the allegation of the money lodged in the account of the 7th National Assembly which was allegedly supervised by him.

The anti-graft agency had last Thursday grilled the Benue South senator for several hours and was asked to report yesterday (Monday ) for further briefing.

The former senate president who came in a range rover jeep in company of his lawyers was however allowed to go after few hours of interrogation.

Senator Mark had also explained through a press statement why he honored the invitation of the anti-graft agency , denying any wrong doing or receiving any money on behalf of the 7th National Assembly from the PDP government.

Nigeria

Petroleum Staff Association Suspends Strike

Reprieve came the way of Nigerians who have been groaning over the biting fuel scarcity across the country, as Oil… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.