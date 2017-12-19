Nigeria: Again David Mark Honours EFCC Invitation

Abuja — Former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, yesterday, reported to the headquarters of the Economic Finance Crime Commission to further explains the allegation of the money lodged in the account of the 7th National Assembly which was allegedly supervised by him.

The anti-graft agency had last Thursday grilled the Benue South senator for several hours and was asked to report yesterday (Monday ) for further briefing.

The former senate president who came in a range rover jeep in company of his lawyers was however allowed to go after few hours of interrogation.

Senator Mark had also explained through a press statement why he honored the invitation of the anti-graft agency , denying any wrong doing or receiving any money on behalf of the 7th National Assembly from the PDP government.