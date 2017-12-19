Ethiopia: Stringent Monitoring Policy Approaches 10 Govt Institutions

Following the approval of the first-ever national Monitoring and Evaluation Policy, the government is to implement a rigorous regulation on 10 government institutions to ensure the efficient design, development and implementation of policies.

Aspiring to ensure accountability and transparency, the adminstration of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn endorsed the policy about a month ago.

"The delay in capital projects and sluggish service delivery in government institutions necessitated the introduction of the new policy," according to Yinager Dessie (PhD), commissioner of National Planning Commission.

The policy will assess the performance, progress and impact of a programme, project organisation against known objectives and foreseen outcomes.

The approval comes as the country is engulfed in political unrests and uncertainty, which has even resulted in the shutdown of social media networks last week, after anti-government protests broke out in public universities and other towns, mainly in the Oromia Regional State.

The Council designated the Planning Commission to enforce the policy in the Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources, Industry, Trade, Education, Transport and Health as well as Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA).

Previously, ministries and offices of regional states were assigned to draft and enact the Monitoring and Evaluation Policy put into practice at wereda level. However, the new system will enable the government to apply them at a country level.

"The policy, which has been drafted for almost a year, will serve as a roadmap for improved implementation of capital projects and better delivery of public services by institutions," Yinager asserts.

"The policy will enable us to evaluate ministries- crucial for structural transformation- based on their performance," Yinager told Fortune.

Ten major tasks of the ministries were identified to rate physical performance, and budget allocation methods as well as audit results. Earlier this year, the Auditor General, in its report, disclosed over 20 billion Br of audit gaps in 158 federal institutions.

Additionally, the efforts of the ministries to ensure good governance will also be monitored and evaluated by the Planning Commission- which has set a separate directorate to handle the tasks.

"The purpose of the ranking is to warrant ministries to work hard in implementing projects timely and provide services to the public efficiently," Yinager remarked.

After the rating, the performance of the ministries will be presented to the Prime Minister Office.

"Any minister who repeatedly underperforms will be held accountable," Yinager told Fortune.

The new strategy transpires three months after the arrest of government officials in the corruption probe and for abuse of power. So far, over 156 government officials have been taken into custody.

Lidetu Ayalew, a renowned politician and a veteran member of the Ethiopian Democratic Party, appreciates the government's move, but with reservations.

"It might bring good results if implemented properly," stated the politician.

But, he believes that lack of policies is not a major factor for disappointing services and performance in government offices.

"If the government wants a structural transformation, then embracing change is also essential," he remarked.

The new policy will also be implemented in other ministries and regional bureaus, as well as state-owned enterprises in the coming years after its effectiveness, is measured by the respective government offices.