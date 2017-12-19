16 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Turkish Conglomerate Plans to Join Construction Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turkish Holding AS, one of the top three private conglomerates in Turkey, has planned to build an industrial park in Ethiopia.

Turkish Holding, which encompasses more than 20 companies including Turkey's largest bank, researched the construction potentials in Ethiopia and decided to tap the construction material market.

The construction sector accounts for half of the industry's share in the gross domestic product (GDP), and over 10pc of loans went to housing and construction in the past fiscal year.

The industrial park will join the construction investment projects of the nation, which accounted for 12.3pc of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the past fiscal year. It is expected to start its construction by mid-2018. The park is presumed to mainly engage in ceramic production, steel manufacturing, and pulp products.

The total trade transactions between the two countries reached 420 million dollars in 2015, according to the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey.

Ethiopia

As Wild Weather Hits Crops, Women Turn to Savings

Savings groups are helping farmers - particularly women - get through bad times when harvests are lost Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.