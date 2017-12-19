Ethiopia: Turkish Conglomerate Plans to Join Construction Market

Turkish Holding AS, one of the top three private conglomerates in Turkey, has planned to build an industrial park in Ethiopia.

Turkish Holding, which encompasses more than 20 companies including Turkey's largest bank, researched the construction potentials in Ethiopia and decided to tap the construction material market.

The construction sector accounts for half of the industry's share in the gross domestic product (GDP), and over 10pc of loans went to housing and construction in the past fiscal year.

The industrial park will join the construction investment projects of the nation, which accounted for 12.3pc of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the past fiscal year. It is expected to start its construction by mid-2018. The park is presumed to mainly engage in ceramic production, steel manufacturing, and pulp products.

The total trade transactions between the two countries reached 420 million dollars in 2015, according to the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey.