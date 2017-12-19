Nigeria: Debt Servicing - Govt Now to Focus On External Borrowings - DMO

Lagos — The director-general of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, yesterday said the federal government would focus more on external borrowings, to reduce debt servicing.

Ms. Oniha told journalists in Lagos that in order to move forward, the debt office would concentrate more on external borrowings at cheaper rates.

She said that government had decided to borrow more externally to repay Treasury Bills (TBs) that mature every now and then.

"Going forward as we do more borrowing based on the Appropriation Act, what can we do to make sure that debt servicing, at least if it does not come down, it remains manageable.

"We have decided to do more of external borrowings at cheaper rates," she stated.

Ms. Oniha said that most of the country's borrowings were in the domestic market, at high rates.

She said that government revenue dropped by 50 per cent due to a drop in oil prices and oil production, which now made debt servicing look like a big number.

Ms. Oniha said that the debt profile was not debt borrowed now but a cumulative thing.

The DG said that in spite of the debt figure, the country's debt profile was still within the World Bank approved threshold.

"One of the measures of debt is debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio, and our debt to GDP ratio is low.

"The challenge we have is that revenues are low; our debt service is higher than what we expect it to be because government revenue has dropped," she said.

Ms. Oniha said that it was cheaper borrowing externally when compared with domestic borrowing at 18 per cent and 17 per cent for Treasury Bills and bonds, respectively.

The DMO boss said that Treasury Bills maturing this December would be repaid with 500 million dollars, out of the three billion dollars Eurobonds raised by the government in November.