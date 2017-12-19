Tanzania: Lake Zone Cotton Production Forecast to Rise By 570pc

Mwanza — A project has been launched to raise cotton production from 9 million tonnes in 2016/17 to 60 million tonnes in 2017/18 in Buchosa, Misungwi, Sengerema and Kwimba districts.

Called 'De Implement', it is being implemented by Dalberg Tanzania and the government. It involves 61,671 cotton farmers in the four districts.

Annual cotton production in an acre is set to increase from 200-300 kilos to 800-1,200 kilo.

Already farmers have prepared 147,718 acres and 2,264 tonnes of cottonseeds have been distributed to them.

Dalberg Tanzania co-director Steve Kisakye noted that farmers were being educated on better methods of growing cotton and rearing livestock.

Misungwi agriculture officer Sila Ntamuti is upbeat about the future of cotton farming, with production expected to rise to 12 million kilos in 2017/18, from 1.4 million kilos the previous season.

Kwimba agriculture officer Margaret Kavalo projects cotton production to nudge 26 million kilos from 6.5 million kilos during the same period.

"Some 28,000 cotton farmers will cultivate 75,265 acres."

Sengerema District agriculture department head Simon Buteera forecasts cotton production to notch 20 million kilos, up from 1.8 million kilos. "The crop will be grown on 8,000 acres this season. To ensure everything goes well 491 tonnes of cottonseeds will be distributed to 7,900 farmers."

Buchosa District Council's agriculture department head Leonard Chacha is confident that the goal of producing 2 million kilos of cotton will be achieved in 2017/18, up from 49,094 kilos during the previous season.

"To achieve the target 178 tonnes of cottonseeds will be distributed to 7,771 farmers."