19 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Celebrates Declaration of Independence

Khartoum — The celebrations marking 62th anniversary of Sudan's independence Declaration from inside the Parliament, kicked off, Tuesday, at the Khartoum State Legislative Council amid national songs, folklore and military parades.

The celebrations were attended by the Vice-President of the Republic and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Independence Day, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, General, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein and the Chairman of Khartoum State Legislative Council, Engineer, Siddig Mohammed Ali.

The VP who addressed the celebrations, affirmed the government's commitment to implementation the outcomes of the National Dialogue and the national document.

Hassabo has also, affirmed the state's keenness to implement the State Reform Program to reach one unified Sudan.

