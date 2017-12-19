Africa: FIFA Organizes Professional Football Conference in Collaboration With CAF in Cairo

The Egyptian capital Cairo will be the venue when FIFA and CAF collaborate for a new conference on Professional Football. The two day event runs from 19-20 December 2017 with representatives from CAF affiliated member federations, including the Club Licensing Manager from each federation.

The all important event will tackle topics including Club Licensing system, management of stadiums, formation of National Disputes Resolution Chamber among others. Organizers include the FIFA Professional Football Department, FIFA consultants, CAF Club Licensing Manager, in addition to selected CAF Club Licensing instructors, namely Mr. Mahmoud Hammami, Mr. Khaled Lemkecher and Mr. Pierre Gondo.

Among the participants also will be representatives of clubs and leagues inside and outside the continent, namely representatives from USM Alger (Algeria), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa), Everton (England), The Scottish Premier League among others. There will be also representatives from FIFPro Division Africa and ECA.