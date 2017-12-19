Africa: FIFA Professional Football Conference Opens in Cairo

The FIFA Professional Football Conference in collaboration with CAF was opened on Tuesday (19 December 2017) in Cairo, Egypt.

Mr. Tarek Bouchmaoui, chairman of CAF Interclub Competitions and Club Licensing Committee opened the conference, highlighting on the importance of the Club Licensing System and its application by CAF affiliated members. On his part, Mr. Ahmed Megahed CAF Interclub Competitions member welcomed the distinguished guests in Cairo stressing on the importance of this conference. Megahed invited the guests to attend Egyptian Premier League match between Al Ahly and Smouha on Wednesday 20 December 2017 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Nigerian former star Emmanuel Amunike praised FIFA and CAF efforts in developing football across the continent by the application of modern methodology, including the Club Licensing System, which will result in huge development to African football.

FIFA Club Licensing Director Sebastian Neuf stressed on the importance of this system's application, mentioning how important this two day event will be for the CAF affiliated national associations and clubs on how to apply the Club Licensing System in an appropriate way. Neuf then directed a group discussion that included Scottish Professional League director and FIFPro Division Africa on the importance of this system application.

The all important event will tackle topics including Club Licensing system, management of stadiums, formation of National Disputes Resolution Chamber among others. Organizers include the FIFA Professional Football Department, FIFA consultants, CAF Club Licensing Manager, in addition to selected CAF Club Licensing instructors, namely Mr. Mahmoud Hammami, Mr. Khaled Lemkecher and Mr. Pierre Gondo.

Among the participants also will be representatives of clubs and leagues inside and outside the continent, namely representatives from USM Alger (Algeria), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa), Everton (England), The Scottish Premier League among others. There will be also representatives from FIFPro Division Africa and ECA.