South Africa: Body of Missing KZN Teen Found Washed Up On Beach

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager who went missing over the weekend has been found dead at a North Coast beach, paramedic services have announced.

The 13-year-old boy who went missing on Saturday, December 16, at Sheffield Beach, near Ballito, was found on Tuesday morning, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

"The body had washed up approximately 200m from where he had gone swimming. IPSS Medical Rescue was alerted by a local homeowner who saw the body on shore."

Herbst added: "Our sincere condolences go out to the family in this very difficult time."

Source: News24