Tanzania: AU Targets Dar, Kampala for Ratification of Charter

Arusha — A project that aims to popularize African charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) in Tanzania and Uganda has been launched in Arusha.

Being implemented by the East African Civil Society Organizations' Forum (EACSOF) with financial support from the ActionAid's Global Platform the project, among others, will mobilize the East African Civil Societies (CSOS) to support African Governance Architecture (AGA) through advocating for implementation of ACDEG within the region.

The African Union (AU) adopted ACDEG in January 2007 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to promote democracy, rule of law and basic human rights, ensure democratic rule and constitutional changes of power through free, fair and transparent elections. Tanzania is among seven African Union member countries, which have neither signed nor ratified the ACDEG since the Union adopted the charter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The EACSOF acting chief executive officer, Ms Martha Makenge, said the forum is, in collaboration with ActionAid's Global Platform, will advocate ACDEG in Tanzania and Uganda for the next three years.

The ACDEG calls for all AU member countries to promote good governance for the benefit of all citizens by ensuring the rule of law and the human rights are dully respected.

It entails governments managing their countries transparently and fairly, and respecting their constitutions without denying eligible persons the right to vote.

Governments observing peaceful transfer of power to parties that legitimately win elections and ensuring their citizens are secure.

Ensuring constitutions become supreme laws of states with all stakeholders having equal rights to contribute to their reviews when needs arise. Mr Donald Deya, the chief executive officer with the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), revealed that only Rwanda and South Sudan had so far signed and ratified the charter in the region.

The remaining EAC partner states of Burundi, Kenya and Uganda though have signed the ACDEG; they have not yet ratified the charter.

"The charter calls on all African nations to ratify, domesticate, implement and to amend their constitutions, laws, policies, strategies, action plans and budgets in a bid to tally with the AU values, Mr Deya said.