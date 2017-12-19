18 December 2017

South Africa: Amabookabooka - Exchanging Cross Words With My Nemesis

Today's Amabookabooka guest is Tom to my Jerry; Moriarty to my Holmes; Lex Luthor to my Superman; Newman to my Seinfeld; and Gupta to my Gordhan. By JONATHAN ANCER.

George Euvrard is a professor in the faculty of education at Rhodes University, but that's not why we're adversaries. He is a cruciverbalist, which is a crossword setter. I'm a crossword solver - and solvers and setters are traditionally at war with each other. Doing a crossword puzzle is a battle of wits between the solver and the setter.

George wasn't always a setter. He was one of us before he crossed over to the dark side, but like many South African solvers, he became gatvol that the crossword puzzles published in local newspapers were steeped in Britishisms. He decided to try his pen at compiling Africanised cryptic crosswords. He created a "proudly South African" puzzle and recently published JDE The Original South African Cryptic Crossword - which is a collection of 75 of his crosswords.

In this episode of Amabookabooka, George shares some of his favourite clues and then provides tips on how to solve them.

Some people see dead people, crossworders see anagrams. They see that "Justin Timberlake" is...

