South Africa: AB Pulls Out of Zimbabwe Warm-Up Match

While he has been recalled to the Proteas Test squad for the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth, batsman AB de Villiers has been withdrawn from the SA Invitation XI to play Zimbabwe in a tour match.

Cricket SA on Tuesday said De Villiers (lower back strain) and Chris Morris (groin strain) have been withdrawn from the invitation team for the three-day tour match starting at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

"AB de Villiers is struggling with lower back stiffness and has been withdrawn from the three-day warm-up match as a precaution," commented Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee. "He is, however, available for selection for the Test match against Zimbabwe."Young Western Province all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been brought into the SA Invitation XI as a replacement for Morris.

Revised SA Invitation XI squad: Dominic Hendricks (Highveld Lions, captain), Temba Bavuma (Cape Cobras), Tladi Bokako (Warriors), Michael Cohen (Cape Cobras), Isaac Dikgale (NW), Leus du Plooy (Knights), Dayyaan Galiem (Western Province), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rapulana (NW), Kelly Smuts (Warriors), Dale Steyn (Titans), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Boland), Shaun von Berg (Titans), Lizaad Williams (Cape Cobras)

Head Coach: Russell Domingo

Assistant Coach: Salieg Nackerdien

Physiotherapist: Molebatsi Theletsane

Fitness Trainer: Nandile Tyali

Video Analyst: Abram Ndhlovu

Source: Sport24