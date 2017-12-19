19 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya Says Its Maritime Border With Somalia Can Be Solved in Talks Between the Two Countries

Kenya's Attorney General Mr Githu Muigai has once again issued a statement about the maritime border the country has with neighbouring Somalia saying that Kenya still stands on its previous position in regard to the case.

Mr Muigai added that considering the relationship between the two nations, Kenya believes that the issue can be solved in talks and there is no need to go to court.

"Our stand is in the United Nations Convention on Maritime and other international agreements and also in the agreements reached by the African countries since 1964", said the Attorney General.

The maritime dispute between the countries has been going on for the last four years. Somalia filled a maritime case at the International Criminal Court in The Hague in August 2014 that Kenya occupies a 100,000 square kilometres stretch of Somali waters. The disputed area is believed to be rich in gas and oil deposits.

