19 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Revenue Consolidation Meeting Held in Kismayo

Finance Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Dr Abdirahman Duale Beyle chaired a revenue consolidation meeting that was held today in Kismayo, the capital of Jubbaland State. The meeting was attended by officials from the Somali Finance Ministry, finance ministers of regional states and other invited guests.

The objective of the meeting is to come up with a plan where revenues collected by the regional states and those of the federal governments are brought together to make the country have one strong revenue base that can solve its financial needs hence stop relying on foreign aids.

The Somali government is working towards economic development, promotion of good governance and enforcement of law and order in the country. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the government for its achievements in the mentioned areas.

