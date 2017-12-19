19 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Famous Peace Keeper Killed in Barawe

Tagged:

Related Topics

A group of men armed with pistols killed an elder and a peacemaker last night in lowe Shebelle's Barawe town, Somalia.

The deceased who was named as Mohamed Adan alias Amir Muse was killed in his home and his killers managed to escape.

The perpetrators of his death are not known but locals said that Mr Adan used to work with the local authority and advocated against problems faced by residents in the area. Leaders of the local administration are yet to issue a statement on the killing.

On 6th of this month, another peacemaker named Sayyidina Hajiyow was killed in the same town.

Somalia

Is Ex Prime Minister Sharmake Next to Be Arrested ?

A source within the Government has exclusively told Radio Dalsan that there may be plans by government to have former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.