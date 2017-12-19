Somalia: Famous Peace Keeper Killed in Barawe

A group of men armed with pistols killed an elder and a peacemaker last night in lowe Shebelle's Barawe town, Somalia.

The deceased who was named as Mohamed Adan alias Amir Muse was killed in his home and his killers managed to escape.

The perpetrators of his death are not known but locals said that Mr Adan used to work with the local authority and advocated against problems faced by residents in the area. Leaders of the local administration are yet to issue a statement on the killing.

On 6th of this month, another peacemaker named Sayyidina Hajiyow was killed in the same town.