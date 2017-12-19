19 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: How the New ANC Leadership Can 'Recall' Zuma As President of South Africa

Photo: GCIS
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).
analysis By Pierre De Vos

President Jacob Zuma has now ended his two terms as president of the African National Congress (ANC), and Cyril Ramaphosa (not perceived to be a great fan of Zuma) has been elected as the new president of the ANC. Would it now be possible to remove Zuma as president of the country before his term ends in 2019? And what happens if he is asked to resign and he refuses to do so?

When then president Thabo Mbeki was "recalled" from the presidency of the country by the newly elected ANC leadership in 2008 after he lost the ANC leadership election to Jacob Zuma, some Mbeki supporters argued that this "recall" by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC was "tantamount" to a coup d'état.

I never understood this argument because in terms of the South African Constitution, with its parliamentary system of government, the president of the country must retain the support of the majority party in Parliament. Once the president loses the support of the majority party in Parliament, it becomes practically impossible for him or her to continue to serve as president of the country.

This means that President Zuma will have to be "recalled" (or...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

