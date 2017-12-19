Botswana: Sharps, Chiefs Share Spoils

Gaborone — Struggling Kgatleng giants, Mochudi Chiefs scored a penalty deep inside the second half to settle for a point in a slow paced BTC premiership game played on December 16.

The match, played at the scruffy University of Botswana Stadium, lacked the spark of a highly competitive league game.

Despite being the first to score following a deflected goal, Chiefs failed to utilise the chances they had in the first half.

Thatayaone Ramatlapeng took a snap shot into a crowd of Sharps' defenders and the ball changed direction sending Raphael Nthwane the wrong direction.

Towards the half hour mark, Sharps marksman, Refentse Mmelesi tapped in a beautiful cross to level matters.

Mmelesi was at it again moments later, but Chiefs' shot stopper, Noah Maposa's one hand reflex denied him a brace.

Maposa continued with his excellent form pulling a couple of cute saves .

Langa Mabuli, who put up a man-of-match performance, outran Chiefs defence and put the ball out of Maposa reach to put his team in the front seat.

Thato Kebue failed to level matters before half time as his looping header went agonisingly wide.

Chiefs' gaffer, Innocent Morapedi rang a couple of changes immediately after the break.

The introduction of Othusitse Pilane and Lerato Botshelo added life going forward, forcing the likes of Moemedi Moatlhaping and Monageng Thaele to assume more defensive roles.

With pressure mounting, Sharps conceded a penalty. Kebue shot straight at Nthwane, but Botshelo was lurking nearby and easily tapped the rebound. Rapelang Tsatsilebe threw in Lebogang Jabari and Tshepo Malgas for the ineffective Amos Godirwang and Letlhogonolo Chenjela.

Jabari's contribution was immediately felt as his beautifully curved free kick troubled Maposa who recovered quickly to parry it to safety.

In a post match interview, Tsatsilebe was happy with the overall performance of his team, but decried below par standard of officiating.

For his part, Chiefs' Morapedi said his team's current situation on and off the field was a phase that would pass.

In other league matches played on Saturday, Miscellaneous thumped visiting Santos 4-0, while in Molepolole Police XI and Black Forest ended on a goalless draw. BOPA

