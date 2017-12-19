19 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa, the Great Negotiator, Has His Work Cut Out for Him to Stop the Rot

Photo: GCIS
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).
analysis By Judith February

Rampahosa has a window of opportunity now to win our trust and to start ridding the state of some of the most obvious rot. If the Great Negotiator can do all that ahead of 2019, he would have done very well indeed.

Somewhere there is a photograph of Cyril Ramaphosa and Roelf Meyer taking a break during the constitutional negotiations, seemingly relaxed sans neck-ties.

The picture belies the mammoth task with which they were engaged. It was essentially a task to make something out of nothing. For the Constitution represents South Africa's dual attempts to overcome its past and deal with its present. Theirs was an unusual friendship forged around our transition to democracy and the drafting of a new Constitution. In between their love of fly-fishing, they got the job done. The Constitution bears testimony to the optimism of those early years of our democracy. Rampahosa, ANC secretary general in 1991 was always considered a potential president but had to give way to Thabo Mbeki in a rather unseemly "broederstwis" in 1997. Thereafter Ramaphosa, who had cut his teeth as a unionist and leader within the Mass Democratic Movement, resigned from politics and went into the private sector.

Now...

