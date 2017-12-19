19 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #ANCdecides2017 - 'Missing' Votes Could Tip SG Position in Favour of Mchunu

RESOURCE: Ace Magashule Elected Secretary General
analysis

Newly-elected ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's joy might be short-lived if some of his detractors get their way in the ANC conference today. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Lobbyists for newly-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will be pushing the Electoral Commission for answers on what they say are missing votes when the ANC's 54th national conference resumes today at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

This could "drastically and positively" change the outcome of Monday's party elections in favour of former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu.

When the results for the party's new top six leadership were announced last night, there were 68 "missing" ballots in the election of the secretary general position which they would like to query.

Free State premier Ace Magashule had a victory margin of a slim 24 votes - so slim in fact, that former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu's supporters celebrated and carried him to the stage after the results were announced. There he was told that it was actually Magashule who won.

The "missing" votes came about as follows. There were 4,776 registered delegates. Magashule got 2,360 votes, Mchunu got 2,336. Eight abstentions were announced, and there were four spoilt votes.

This adds up to 4,708 votes, which...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

