19 December 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Patson Daka Named On Top 3 CAF Awards List

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Mwenya

Chipolopolo star Patson Daka has made the final three member shortlist of the CAF Aiteo CAF Awards that will be staged in Ghana on January 4.

Daka is the only Zambian on the list of nominees after CAF unveiled the final three member shortlists across the board.

The sensational U20 product had a gassy year winning the Total U20 Africa Cup of Nations in April and also was a star of the FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

The 18-year-old forward recently helped Salzburg win this season's UEFA Youth League and the club has since rewarded him with a long-term contract.

Below are the top three (Nominees are listed in alphabetical order);

African Player of the Year

- Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Dortmund)

- Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Women's Player of the Year

- Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

- Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

- Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Youth Player of the Year

- Krepin Diatta (Senegal & Sarpsborg)

- Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

- Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)

Coach of the Year

- Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

- Hector Cuper (Egypt)

- L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year

- Al Ahly

- TP Mazembe

- Wydad Athletic Club

National Team of the Year

- Cameroon

- Egypt

- Nigeria

Women's National Team of the Year

- Ghana U-20

- Nigeria U-20

- South Africa

(Source: FAZ Media)

Zambia

Twenty Plus Students Were Injured in CBU Riots - HRC

About 12 students from the Copperbelt University were treated for injuries after being beaten by police officers during… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.