Botswana: 'Games Unearths Talent'

Gaborone — Former Botswana national team boxer, Lachedzani Luza has praised the Botswana Games for unearthing new talent and giving them exposure.

Speaking in an interview during the just ended games, Luza said in order for Botswana to raise champions, there was need for the kind of exposure the games offered to athletes. He said the games offered players an opportunity to be seen and scouted by talent search teams. There were children who had been identified by scouts from the games, he said, adding that the scouts were in touch with their coaches.

"Great games, great talent, funds permitting, my wish is for opportunities like this to be extended to the senior team as they offer athletes enough time to train," he said.

He said senior national team players lacked game time and the strength to pull through international games, as they were made to compete every day for about four to five days. He noted that it was not the case for Botswana as they always had few days in competition. Luza further said the games needed support from all stakeholders so that Botswana could in the near future release stars to international competitions.

He said their desire as boxing was for the games to be extended to 15/16 age groups for it to favour their sporting code categories.

Among the boxers to watch in the not so distant future is Kobamelo Molatlhegi who started his boxing career in 2013 at Lebogang CJSS in Selibe Phikwe. The light flyweight fighter from Selibe Phikwe EMG stable prides himself with two gold medals, two bronze and one silver medal from the BISA games.

The fast paced, quick punching, Molatlhegi knows how to read his game well. He studies his opponent the first few minutes into the ring. His quick reflexes do not leave him exposed after releasing punches before launching attacks on the opponent.

"I want to see myself playing for the national team and representing the nation at the international level," said Molatlhegi.

He also hinted that in order to keep in shape, he does road work, push-ups and squats daily. Molatlhegi further said he does not intend to go professional as most professional boxers do not represent their nations at international level.

"I am for the nation, the professional setup does not give you that. I want to represent my nation, the amateur set up gives us proper protection, I am afraid of injuries as they can be fatal at times," he said. BOPA

