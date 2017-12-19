Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have, Tuesday, December 19, allegedly arrested the founder and chairman of Nigeria's automobile company, Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma.

Reports say Innoson was arrested at his residence in Enugu.

Reports also said his arrest may not be unconnected with a legal case between the automobile company and Nigeria's new generation bank, Guaranty Trust Bank.

Confirming the development, the facebook handle of the automobile giant, claimed many workers sustained wounds following a sporadic shooting by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

"Armed Police men firing live bullets and gunshots inside Dr Innocent Chukwuma's residence. Tens of factory workers critically wounded."

"Like a commandor style, GTB uses EFFC to storm Dr. Innocent Chukwuma Enugu Residential Home to buggle him to Lagos like a common criminal without any prior invitation."

"Hundreds of factory workers from Innoson factory Emene Enugu protests the illegal bundling of Innoson to Lagos by EFCC organised by GTB."

Details later...