Namibia: Q3 GDP Figures Worse Than Expected - PSG

THE outcome of the third quarter GDP figures was much worse than expected, PSG Namibia said in their report, which means the latest forecast for growth of 0,6% in 2017 will not be met.

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) statistics released last Thursday show that the economy remained in the grip of a recession in the third quarter (Q3) of 2017.

The NSA estimates that real GDP contracted by 1,9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, following contractions of 0,7% year-on-year and 2,1% year-on-year in second quarter and first quarter, respectively.

The statistics agency states that the negative growth rate in Q3 was mainly attributable to contractions in the sectors of construction, water and electricity, wholesale and retail sales, public administration and fishing.

"We now expect that growth will be slightly negative this year, in line with the International Monetary Fund's most recent projections following the conclusion of the IMF's 2017 Article IV consultation with Namibia earlier this month," PSG said in the report.

During the IMF's conclusion of its inspection of Namibia (known as Article IV Consultation ) last week, the fund said while Namibia's growth is still expected to turn slighlty negative in 2017 compared to a growth of 1,1% in 2016, growth is projected to resume in 2018 and accelerate to about 4%.

This, according to the IMF, will be due to the expected ramp-up from new mines and the recovery of manufacturing and retail activities.

PSG in their report said although IMF expects that growth will rebound to about 4% in 2018 as production from new mines ramps up and manufacturing as well as retail activity rebound, there are several significant downside risks to growth in the medium term including weaker demand for Namibia's mineral commodities, lower Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) revenues and considerable currency depreciation.

"The encouraging signs of growth in mining, agricultural and manufacturing activity have been outweighed by ongoing poor performances in the construction, wholesale and retail sales, public administration and fishing sectors, while growth in other important sectors such as finance and transport and communication remains subdued," said PSG.

Further analysing the Q3 GDP figures, PSG said fiscal consolidation continues to weigh on the construction and public administration sectors, while the temporary closure of the Van Eck and the Paratus power stations contributed to the poor performance of the water and electricity sector.

"The trade sector has also performed very poorly of late, reflecting weaker domestic demand, job losses, fiscal tightening, stricter lending criteria and indebted households. In a further blow to the struggling local fishing industry, the government earlier last week announced a ban on pilchard fishing until 2020 in an attempt to save the resource from extinction in Namibian waters."

Agricultural output was supported by an increase in the export of live animals thanks to favourable prices in the international market, says PSG.