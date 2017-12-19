Nigeria: Again, PMB Extends Tenure of CDS, Service Chiefs

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has, again, approved the extension of the tenures of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai; Chief Of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas.

The approval was confirmed by the minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali.

He noted in a statement by his public relations officer, Colonel Tukur Gusau, yesterday, that the president extended the tenures.

"The president having carefully reviewed the ongoing military operations across the country and the efforts of the Chief of Defence staff and the service chiefs in the counter insurgency operations in the North East coupled with the security situation of the Niger Delta region, has graciously approved the extension of tenure of service of General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai Chief of Army Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-EteIkwe Ibas, the Chief of Naval staff and Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, the Chief of Air staff.

"This extension is pursuant of the powers conferred on the President and Commander in chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by section 218 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and section 09.06 of the Harmonised Terms and Conditions for Service for officers (2012) Revised.

"The Honourable Minister of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali therefore congratulate the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs for earning the confidence of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria leading to their extension of service, " the statement said.

The statement, which did not specify the duration of the extension, suggest that the CDS, COAS, CAS and the CNS will continue in office.