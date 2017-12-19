Nigeria: 2019 - Group Seeks Ambode's Re-Election

Lagos — A grassroots political support group known as Akin Ambode Support Group (AACG), geared towards the re-election of the incumbent Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode for the second term, come 2019 has commenced the process of ensuring the realization of their political dream in the state.

The group disclosed their intent at a well-attended lecture, awards ceremony held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Segun Olulade a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Epe constituency II and acting chairman House Committee on Health Services highlighted the feats achieved by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, citing provision health, social amenities, road, golden jubilee bridge at Abule-Egba and Ajah, infrastructural development all around the state.

The lawmaker, who is vying for the membership of the Federal House of Representatives in the coming general election, opined that, "given Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's unmatched achievements, a second term ticket guaranteed for him will surely bring about the actualization of the Mega/Smart City dreams of the State.

"In attest to the fact that having witness all this transformation within the space of 30 months of the Governor's administration, he surely deserve a second term and we should all galvanize the needed support for that to come to fruition.

"I commend AACG for this lofty idea and would urge everyone present here to do the needful so as to ensure his re-emergence". Olulade reiterated.

The AACG coordinator general, Mr Akintunde Ambode while reading out the general congress communique, stated the resolve of the group to, "mobilize millions of our members to levy one another to raise funds and purchase the nomination form for Governor Ambode's second term.

"We call on His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to declare interest in the governorship race for the next administration of Lagos State, also that the good people of Lagos State earnestly request that Governor continue his good work for another term of four years."