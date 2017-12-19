Nigeria: Poor Orientation Behind Nigeria's Crises - Sultan

Abuja — The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs ( NSCIA) Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, has identified poor orientation coupled with lack of education as amongst the legions of factors responsible for the myriad of crises plaguing Nigeria.

The Sultan who made the observation while turbaning the state Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Sa'idu Umar, as the new 'Ubandoman'‎ Sokoto, further frowned at those hiding under the umbrella of Islam to callously kill, maim and attack innocent citizens.

While stating that perpetrators of heinous acts need proper education, Sultan insisted that, they are clogs in the wheels of the nation's journey to greatness.

"If there was education and proper orientation, all these would not have been happening especially at a time when the country is making efforts to secure its rightful place in the development process of its economy and citizens."

The religious cum traditional leader averred that, the unity and strength of Islam should not be compromised, saying Muslim Ummah must act and protect the words of God for the peace and stability of the country through acquiring education.

In his advice for the new Ubandoma, Sultan urged him to see the new position as a reflection of ‎leadership responsibility and not ruler-ship.

"This title is not a mere or conventional title but one with religious responsibilities of leadership to foster the teachings and practice in Islam as well as the revered institution of the caliphate.

"We have to stick to and maintain the track records and legacies bequeath us for over 200 years", he said.

Responding with excitement, the new Ubandoma, Alhaji Sa'idu Umar, pledged his loyalty to both the Sultan and Sultanate council and promised to promote the ideals of the institution.

The finance commissioner further thanked the Sultanate council and the state government for finding him worthy for the title.