Namibia: Two Arrested Over Corruption

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested two officials from the Rundu Town Council last week for allegedly awarding tenders corruptly.

The accused are Herman Haingura who is employed by the Rundu Town Council as the strategic executive of corporate services, and Athanasius Ndjamba Maghumbo, a former strategic executive for finance and information technology of the council.

On Sunday, ACC chief investigator Nelius Becker said the two were arrested on two charges of corruptly using their office and position for gratification in respect of the "awarding of the SMS tender in February 2013 and the decision to award the web design tender in February 2013.

They were also charged with contravention of "Regulation 5(1) (b) of the Tender Board Regulations" and the failure to declare a direct/indirect interest in a tender or agreement.

Becker said the two had allegedly 'corruptly' awarded a tender to provide Short Message Services (SMS) to the town council, worth N$600 000 to a certain company without inviting other potential service providers during the 2013 and 2014 financial years.

It is further alleged that a tender was awarded to a company to develop a website for Rundu Town Council for an amount of N$600 000 which was done under an exemption from tender procedures, Becker said.

However, the SMS service tendered for was never fully operational. He added that the alleged website was also never developed, although the money was paid out of the town council's account.

According to Becker, the company that got the tender is owned by Haingura's relatives.

He said the ACC had been investigating the allegations since 2015.

"Following an investigation into the allegations the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Prosecutor General who decided to arraign Herman Haingura and Athanasius Ndjamba Maghumbo," Becker said.

The two appeared in the Rundu Magistrates' Court on 15 December 2017 and were granted N$50 000 bail each.

The case was remanded to 6 March 2018 for them to apply for legal aid, Becker said.