Namibia: Ministry Not Liable for Stranded Students - Van Kent

HIGHER education permanent secretary Alfred van Kent says they are not to blame for students stranded abroad because of unpaid tuition fees.

The Namibian has on several occasions this year reported on the plight of Namibian students in Russia and the delayed payment of tuition fees for them by the Namibia Students Financial Assitance Fund (NSFAF).

Recently some students at the Kazan State Power Engineering University and the Sechenov University (formerly Moscow Medical Academy) among others, also wrote to The Namibian complaining about the late payment of fees.

They said NSFAF had promised that their tuition fees would be paid four weeks ago, because "an agreement was reached with the Namibian embassy to pay the fees".

According to the students, only 15 out of 60 students had their fees paid.

Van Kent told The Namibian yesterday that they do not deal directly with student issues, especially when it comes to the payment of tuition fees and other funding processes.

He said the mandate of processing student funding was given to the Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), "we only deal with administrative and management issues".

According to Van Kent, the ministry paid about N$195 million to the NSFAF last month, meant to settle the outstanding students' tuition fees.

NSFAF acting chief executive officer James Nyandoro yesterday referred The Namibian to the chief operating officer, Eino Mvula, who said he will only respond to the questions sent to his email address today.

Van Kent, however, said some of the students stranded abroad were not funded by the NSFAF because they did not "follow the required processes".

He added that the ministry had taken note of several "bogus universities" abroad that are taking in students with low marks, "that are not eligible for funding".

According to Van Kent, the higher education ministry had on several occasions been approached by parents whose children were stranded in foreign countries.

Van Kent warned parents not to send "their children to foreign universities" that do not meet the standards recognised by the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA).

"That is why we are saying some of the students who did not do well in high schools must go for vocational training," Van Kent said.

Despite numerous complaints about non-payment of fees for students studying abroad, Cabinet directed the higher education ministry to explore the possibilities of utilising the increased quota of scholarships offered to prospective students to pursue further studies in Russia.

This was announced by information minister Tjekero Tweya during a media briefing on Cabinet resolutions where he said if implemented, the resolution would result in more Namibian students going to Russia.

The decision was taken as part of the bilateral agreement between Namibia and Russia during the session of the inter-governmental commission last month.

Van Kent said the ministry does not welcome such a decision because, "first of all, it is expensive for the ministry to send people abroad", especially for programmes that are offered locally or at the regional level.

He added that before the ministry entertains such decisions, "we first look at the cost implications involved" and that preference is only given to programmes that are not available locally or at the regional level.

"We don't just make such decisions. We look at the cost involved and possible alternatives before taking such a decision, because if we utilise the rest of the scholarship quota for one country, other countries will also increase theirs and it will become very expensive," Van Kent said.