19 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Child Rapist Gets 15 Years in Jail

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A KATIMA Mulilo court last week sentenced a 26-year-old man who raped a 10-year-old girl twice in 2015 to 15 years' imprisonment.

Magistrate Bongani Ndlovu sentenced Linus Lilungwe in the Katima Mulilo Regional Court after he had found Lilungwe guilty on two counts of rape. The crimes were committed in June in 2015 at Nachisangani, a village in the Kalimbeza area of the Zambezi region.

Lilungwe was alleged to have forced the girl to have sex with him, but claimed he and the girl were involved in a relationship.

Magistrate Ndlovu noted that Lilungwe's claims that the girl was his lover had no merit because it was regarded as child sexual abuse, as the complainant was under the age of 14.

The magistrate said Lilungwe corrupted the girl by going into a relationship with her. Noting that according to Lilungwe he and the girl had sexual intercourse about three times at his house, the magistrate reasoned that she would not have willingly gone to Lilungwe's house to have intercourse with him.

Ndlovu further noted that during the trial Lilungwe, who left school in Grade 10, admitted he was guilty because he knew that an adult should not have sexual intercourse with a minor.

Considering the considerable age difference of 13 years between Lilungwe and the girl and the fact that rape was a serious offence, a sentence of 15 years' imprisonment would be fitting, the magistrate said.

Lilungwe was represented by state-funded lawyer Hope Ngara. George Matali prosecuted.

