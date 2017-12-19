Photo: GCIS

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).

analysis

While South Africa is considering a downgrade of its relations with Israel, many other African countries are upgrading their relationships with it. On this, as on the Morocco-Western Sahara issue, the ANC is diverging from the continental trend. By PETER FABRICIUS.

At its ongoing elective and policy conference in Johannesburg, the ruling ANC is considering, among many other policy proposals, a recommendation from its national policy conference in July to downgrade relations with Israel, possibly by withdrawing South Africa's ambassador from Tel Aviv.

If the delegates do decide to downgrade relations, it won't happen immediately, as the decision would still be subject to an assessment of the impact of a downgrade, as Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, a member of the ANC's International Relations sub-committee (and, incidentally, Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration) pointed out in a briefing at Luthuli House last week.

The ANC would no doubt have access to recent research commissioned by the SA Jewish Board of Deputies which shows that the economic and other impacts would be considerable.

But in any case the Department of International Relations would have the final say. On several issues in the past, it has diluted ANC decisions in what it regards as...