Angola: Ruling Party Prepares State Budget Alteration Bill

Luanda — The ruling MPLA is to present soon a bill to modify the State Budget Law, announced last Monday, in Luanda, the party's parliamentary whip, Salomão Chirimbimbi.

According to the MP, the new proposal will enable the future budgets to be elaborated with the inclusion of two new items, namely Gender and the Family.

He assured that the 2018 State Budget has been drafted with a profound analysis, adding that further modifications will be introduced wherever necessary.

The 2018 State Budget Draft comprises expenses estimated at 9.6 trillion kwanzas (AKZ), in contrast to the AKZ 7.3 trillion of the previous Budget.