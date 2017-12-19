19 December 2017

Angola: Former Nigerian President Ends Visit to Angola

Luanda — The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, last Monday returned to his country after making a private visit of some hours to Angola, where he was received in an audience by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Olusegun Obasanjo was bid farewell at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, by the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, the Nigerian ambassador to Angola, Adesesan Olatunde, and senior staffs of the Nigerial Embassy.

The former President of Nigeria discussed with the Angolan President, João Lourenço, aspects related to the reform of the African Union (AU), with a view to contributing to greater efficiency of this continental organisation.

At the end of the audience held at the Presidential Palace, Olusegun Obasanjo told the press that they also analysed issues related to development and unemployment among young Africans.

Olusegun Obassanjo said that he took the opportunity to personally congratulate the President João Lourenço on his election to the highest office of the Angolan Nation.

Angola and Nigeria hold excellent bilateral relations that date back to the decade of 1960, in the ambit of the struggle for liberation against colonial domination.

