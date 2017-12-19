Ethiopia: 'Patience! Patience! Patience!'

Savings groups are helping farmers - particularly women - get through bad times when harvests are lost Read more »

Heads of state across the world adopted the SDG in 2015, comprising ambitious social goals in no less than 17 areas, estimated to require close to 600 billion dollars should it be realised in Africa.

Ashish Agrawal of the Kanoria Africa Textile Plc, an Indian subsidiary of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., said this of what it takes to succeed in business and investment in Ethiopia. Agrawal remarked at breakfast held by the UNDP at the Radisson Blu Hotel, on Monday, December 10, 2017, designed to spur the private sector to chip-in for the realisation of UN's sustainable development goals (SDG).

