19 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Arrest Made in Death of Durban Man Stabbed 11 Times

Tagged:

Related Topics

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a man accused of murdering 23-year-old Mohammed Osman Joosab, who was stabbed 11 times as he walked to work.

The accused, also 23, was arrested at Kennedy Road informal settlement on Tuesday after Sydenham police and the K9 unit swooped in following an "intense investigation".

"[He] attempted to flee and was tackled by a police dog. The suspect sustained injuries to his leg and is under police guard in hospital. A knife and blood-stained clothing the suspect was alleged to have been wearing on the day of the murder were recovered and will be sent for forensic analysis," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Joosab, an employee at a cellphone store in Westwood Mall, was stabbed on the M13 freeway as two men attempted to rob him in November. They stabbed him 11 times and fled with his phone.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa praised police for their "diligence and perseverance".

"This arrest indicates that the SAPS is committed [to] the solving of crimes and bringing perpetrators to book. It also highlights the importance of community participation in providing information that will assist the police."

Investigations were continuing and the arrest of the second suspect was imminent, Langa said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Oscar Pistorius Goes to Constitutional Court to Appeal 13-Year Sentence

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has filed papers to the Constitutional Court appealing his 13-year sentence for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.