South Africa: Arrest Made in Death of Durban Man Stabbed 11 Times

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a man accused of murdering 23-year-old Mohammed Osman Joosab, who was stabbed 11 times as he walked to work.

The accused, also 23, was arrested at Kennedy Road informal settlement on Tuesday after Sydenham police and the K9 unit swooped in following an "intense investigation".

"[He] attempted to flee and was tackled by a police dog. The suspect sustained injuries to his leg and is under police guard in hospital. A knife and blood-stained clothing the suspect was alleged to have been wearing on the day of the murder were recovered and will be sent for forensic analysis," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Joosab, an employee at a cellphone store in Westwood Mall, was stabbed on the M13 freeway as two men attempted to rob him in November. They stabbed him 11 times and fled with his phone.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa praised police for their "diligence and perseverance".

"This arrest indicates that the SAPS is committed [to] the solving of crimes and bringing perpetrators to book. It also highlights the importance of community participation in providing information that will assist the police."

Investigations were continuing and the arrest of the second suspect was imminent, Langa said.

