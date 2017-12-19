Malawi: Mzuzu Girls and Women Hone Entrepreneurship Skills

Mzuzu — Purple Innovation for Women and Girls has trained Mzuzu based girls and women in entrepreneurship for them to venture into businesses that can contribute to the country's development.

Purple Innovation for Women and Girls Executive Director, Patricia Mtungila, said during the training business was a paramount source of money which could easily improve living standards of people in the country.

"We are giving the opportunity to girls and women to attend entrepreneurship trainings because we believe that if they are trained, they can actively participate in development by establishing successful businesses as well as being good leaders," Mtungila said.

She said for the girls and women to effectively venture into businesses, they need business knowledge, hence the training.

"It is through trainings like this one that they can know where to access loans and how to develop proposals. These can assist them to be good entrepreneurs and business leaders in the country," she said.

Mtungila bemoaned knowledge gap among girls and women which she said disable them from utilising available business opportunities in the country to develop their enterprises.

One of the participants, Grades Fweta, hailed Purple Innovation for organising the training, saying it would change the mind-set of girls and women on gender and business issues.

"This training is very important because we face various challenges. But this meeting has equipped us with knowledge on how we can overcome the challenges and improve our lives through business," Fweta said.