Ethiopia: Rare Gesture Indeed

opinion

Having read this publication's article headlined "Rare Gesture" [Volume 18, Number 919, December 10, 2017], I wonder which Ethiopian would not be happier to see our beautiful cities clean. We all talk about the inevitable filth and intolerable smell of waste in our surroundings. But nothing is done. Now that the waste agenda has reached the attention of our leaders, there is much hope.

I am one of those people deeply conscious of our present sad situation of unwanted waste. I am entirely dismayed by those people building beautiful hotels, apartments, residences who seem to be blind to the trash be it in their surrounding rivers or neighbourhoods. It is unbelievable to encounter such cases fully covered by garbage and not to notice.

Last week a dead dog was lying near my neighbourhood. It might be worth noting that this whole surrounding is inhabited by diplomats (Swedish, Chinese, African Union representatives).

Now imagine what it would be like in other modest locations?

I had thought that the kebele in my district would pick up the now over-bloated dog while making the rounds. Unfortunately, that was not the case. The next day the same dead dog had been removed, presumably by a passerby, a few meters away. I then went to my kebele and reported the case to the communications bureau, since the Head or Assistant Head were not available. The communication officer assured me that the concerned officials would handle the situation.

Again, no action was taken. A week later the dog was laying in the gutters, and no one wanted to take the responsibility of removing it. I was utterly distressed and still angered about our way of life in the political capital of Africa. Lastly, I went to the neighbouring kebele Health Centre close to the drainage and begged them to report the case to the concerned authorities.

After nine long days, the corpse was finally removed. One cannot imagine the stench surrounding the body, which passersby were forced to bear. We have apparently become indifferent for no one is listening or caring about all of our neighbourhoods.

Now that a target to be accomplished by 2020 has been set, yes, we certainly can do it. My modest suggestion would be engaging the unemployed youth to achieve the dreamed goal. With committed youngsters, it has already been done before - under the ardent leadership of Seleshi Demissie, a.k.a. Gash Abera Molla.

In fact, if a sort of gathering could be organised in every city, the competition would be overwhelming. It is worth the effort. Of course, independent task forces are essential to set out and coordinate their actions.

For this grave challenge, we must raise additional financing from every sector possible. We have many enthusiastic entrepreneurs who would be more than happy to contribute to the wellbeing of their respective districts.

A competition every once or twice a year would motivate these leaders to better their environments. Already people are conscious and try to plant vegetation wherever possible. The time is indeed ripe. The additional motivators could be retired volunteers who could give their support to their enthusiastic youngsters. Educational facilities could join or engage in the process separately.

My other suggestion is to put a competition for "suggestions" of how to best become one of the cleanest cities in Africa by 2020. Genial ideas are always most helpful.

If I may dwell in the past, there was an NGO by the name SOS Addis - Tefetron Bemalimat Bkletn Masweged Mahiber - established in March 2004. Its vision was to eradicate plastic waste and air pollution from Ethiopia.

SOS Addis, supported by local and international bodies, both diplomatic and international organisations, raised community awareness by organising an anti-plastic bag campaign week from 2006 to 2014; mobilised over 35 schools for cleaning campaigns and plastic waste collection competitions; transmitted educational information programme through TV, radio, newspapers and magazines; and dissipated information through brochures, pamphlets and leaflets.

SOS Addis likewise produced and promoted eco-friendly bags; trained disadvantaged women to sew and weave such types of bags; held debates with interested parties; initiated tree planting campaigns; strengthened school environment clubs; and provided awareness to stop burning waste.

Initially, SOS Addis and Oxford Polyethylene Industries Plc penned a proposal titled "Target Recycling" aiming for 50pc of the task and beyond. This proposal was delivered to Addis Abeba City Head of Environmental Section. The agreement between Oxford and SOS Addis was that the NGO recommend to the City Administration that Repi landfill, a.k.a. Qoshe, be given to Oxford Polyethylene for its recycling operations and offices for at least thirty years.

In exchange, Oxford was committed to transport collected plastic waste from anywhere in Ethiopia and recycle the waste. Unfortunately, the officer in charge flatly refused because an NGO could not be permitted to work with business enterprises. SOS Addis, thus, lost a promising encounter.

The main reason that forced SOS Addis to close was purely the lack of land and adequate support from the government. Paying office and staff salaries were beyond its means. It needed enough space to store collected plastic waste before delivery to the industry. Yet, Oxford Polyethylene kindly continued to buy the plastic waste for recycling, whereby it enabled SOS Addis to pay the collectors from different kebeles, mostly disadvantaged men, women and youth.

The problems mentioned above obliged SOS Addis to suspend the great work it was contributing to the nation. Had SOS Addis been backed (which it should have been) by the government, like Rwanda, it could have slowly achieved its vital mission.

Can we try to reactivate such an NGO?

I am much encouraged by Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn's and Mayor Diriba Kuma's "rare gesture." Each one of us should follow them to advance waste management to leave the next generation their rightfully green environment in our precious cities.

(Habbtu5@yahoo.ca) Has Served in the Manpower & Training Section At the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) and Worked in the Fellowship Section of the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation (Unicao), Before Retiring Two Decades Ago.