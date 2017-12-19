Ethiopia: New Directive to Formalise Informal Sector

A new directive by the Addis Abeba City Administration Trade Bureau has surfaced to formalise the informal sector. And to work on its implementation, a nine-member committee has been selected from various spheres of the city's administration.

Unlike the formal sector, the informal one does not figure in the country's gross national product (GNP) or gross domestic product (GDP). Similarly, it is neither taxed nor regulated by the government.

"Thus, we have been looking for ways to administer a sector that has diversified into a set of economic activities," said Belayeneh Woldesenbet, communications director of the Addis Abeba Trade Bureau

According to the new directive, street vendors will register for a fee of 70 Br, before being allowed to work in the areas the city will designate by wearing an identification badge. Every, six months, the vendors will have to renew their licences, which is the city's way of keeping tabs on them.

"Having a legal identity and legitimacy in the market is crucial," says Abreham Seyoum, a lecturer at the Department of Economics, Addis Abeba University. "The directive brings more structure to the economy, and creates a conducive environment for further regulations."

He also stresses that the informal market will stay around and that it has its own benefits such as creating low-wage employment and providing consumers with cheaper products, despite its impact on government tax revenues.

For its implementation the Trade Bureau will work with the city's Land Development & Management Bureau, Transport Traffic Management Agency, City Roads Authority, Police Commission, Solid Waste Management Agency, Communications Bureau, Small & Micro Enterprises Agency, Food, Medicine & Health Care Administration & Control Authority (FMHACA) and Customs Authority.

The informal sector is estimated to account over 38pc of Ethiopia's total gross domestic product (GDP), and a little higher than the sub-Saharan average in 2013, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also estimated that close to 32pc of the nation's labour force is employed in that sector.

The Institution notes that the reasons for this are setbacks owing to institutional weaknesses and poor regulations, resulting in businesses not being taxed or owning land.

Only a total capital under 10,000 Br is recognised as part of the informal sector according to the directive. Aside from that, the people in the informal sector are required to get approvals from their weredas to qualify to work in the areas designated by the Trade Bureau.

Under the directive, the types of work the street vendors are allowed to conduct are the selling of goods such as clothes, shoes, electronics and food items like biscuits and sandwiches as well as packed juices and soft drinks.

Nonetheless, the Trade Bureau plans to expand the types of goods that could be sold based on the success of the implementation.