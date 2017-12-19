Ethiopia: Regulatory, Bureaucratic Hurdles Kill Disruptors Softly

opinion

Asserting that entrepreneurship is critical to growth is one thing, but encouraging it through policies and capital is quite another. Hailemelekot T. Berhan (hailemt@gmail.com), thus, argues that the government should put its money where its mouth is for the reality on the ground discourages disruptors.

A friend, who could be considered to represent Ethiopia's mostly youthful population, conceived of what under most indices could be regarded as a smart business idea, attempted to turn it into reality.

The first thing he had to do was register the business. He rented an office and verified his contractual agreement with a notary. He then got his Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) from the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA), passed through the various hurdles for other necessary certificates by their respective governing bodies and presented his start-up capital to the Addis Abeba Trade Bureau.

Next, he went to the Ministry of Trade (MoT) for registration. He presented the business idea to the officers. But they were instead puzzled informing him they were at a loss for they had no clue which category of the Ethiopian Standard Industrial Classification (ESIC) to place him in.

Despite his continuous efforts to reason with them, they remained rigid. He finally appealed to the supervisor, only to get a licence unfit to his requirements for the classifications are broad and the officers in charge inflexible.

Unfortunately, that friend of mine is but a single victim of incompetence of institutions to foster entrepreneurship in Ethiopia.

It takes a great deal of courage to be an entrepreneur in the first place though. It requires one to break away from that comfort zone we are all accustomed to, and avoid playing by the rules. In today's competitive world, it is not an easy task to generate an idea that lures potential financiers into putting their money where their mouth is. It requires the ability to scan the environment well, identify the demands of customers, study the competition, deal with reliable suppliers as well as other major stakeholders and work out the profit margins.

For the youth of Ethiopia, raised by a society that favours the status quo, the task could especially seem daunting. Afraid of failure, we have come to prefer going by the books. Concerned stakeholders may have begun providing tailored training and business start-up courses to change this attitude, but with the bleak reality entrepreneurs face on the ground, its fruition leaves a lot to be desired.

As witnessed in the recently released 2018 World Bank Group's Ease of Doing Business Index, Ethiopia ranked 161st among 191 countries. Though starting a business showed a slight improvement compared to previous years in the distance to frontier (DTF) measure, mainly due to regulatory relaxation such as removing the minimum paid-up capital to start a business, lots of challenges remain unaddressed.

Even without a minimum paid-up capital, one has to pass through the rigorous process of filling the certification criteria as a prerequisite for registering a business. Paradoxically, one still needs some capital to fill the certification requirements. Furthermore, the officers in charge of the respective offices do not have any flexibility to deal with outstanding issues that may arise due to the uniqueness of the very business model or the nature of the business.

And as indicated in the Index, it takes an average of 33 days to go through the 12 procedures for starting a business. In actuality though, it will take more if the business concept is unique and the requirements for certification demand more capital and technical capacity. One has to understand time is money for an entrepreneur and for an ambitious youth who would like to see the idea hit the market soon - this is a lengthy process that kills inspiration, energy and strength.

Few succeed in going through all the startup hurdles. Once getting into running a business, any company should pay tax, which, granted, is a civic duty every citizen has to abide by. Yet, it is common to waste a day just to pay tax. The reasons differ, either it is the weak auditing systems or the officials' incompetence. If there is an issue that needs the extra attention of ERCA, then I wish those businesses luck for it may take weeks to months.

The lengthy process in paying tax and settling related issues such as value-added tax (VAT) repayment, thus, bogs down entrepreneurs forcing them to focus their attention on routines rather than innovative ideas for their business. Moreover, the lack of necessary facilities and infrastructures in the provision of electricity, clean water, and network services, amongst other things, coupled with the sluggish services pose greater inconvenience in doing business.

The global trend indicates that nine out of 10 startups fail, due to various reasons. It is that one which will potentially create the much-needed disruption. This implies that failure is one of the very characteristics of startups. This necessitates an environment and regulatory framework that endures through failure and encourages risk-taking.

Yet, in Ethiopia, failure is intolerable. This is reflected in the social and cultural context as well as the legal procedures. So let us assume someone's startup business goes bankrupt.

Is it simple to quit a business?

Not at all. The Authority demands that they apply for a foreclosure, and provide the documents for tax auditing which mostly takes five months to a year. Moreover, the applicant has to come up with clearances from different offices. Once the auditing finishes, the applicant will have to get the clearance to file for the return of the trade licence. The sad reality here is that most end up incurring liabilities that force them to pay a massive chunk of money due to auditing discrepancies with the Authority.

For Ethiopia, where population growth is high, and the median age is under 30, the best way of leveraging human capital is through entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs create jobs and potentially become tomorrow's leading organisations, locally and even globally.

Within the current reality, one may ask what comes first to an entrepreneur's mind who would like to start a business in Ethiopia: the inherent risk a business entails and how it will be managed or the procedural and regulatory hurdles of doing business. The latter seems to dominate. Hence, the country should overhaul the doing business landscape to reap the fruits from the untapped pool of young entrepreneurs.