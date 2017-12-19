16 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: WB Approves U.S.$170 Million for Livestock, Fisheries

Ethiopia's livestock and fisheries sector received a 170 million dollar loan from the World Bank's (WB) International Development Association, a financial institution set up with the aim of providing grants and loans for the world's poorest countries, last Tuesday.

The loan will be used for a project called Livestock & Fisheries Sector Development that will be implemented in 58 weredas of the Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambela, Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's (SNNPR) and Tigray regional states. The project will benefit 1.2 million farm households.

The nation has the fifth largest livestock population in the world and the largest one in Africa. Even though the recent drought killed two million livestock in Ethiopia, according to a report by the United Nation's Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO), 40pc of the share of agriculture in the gross domestic product (GDP) is attributed to the livestock sector.

Back in July, the Ministry of Livestock & Fisheries (MoLF) launched the livestock identification and traceability system to comply with international standards.

