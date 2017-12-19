Ethiopia: Denmark, Ethiopia Sign Duo Agreements Worth 580m Br

Ethiopia signed 580 million Br grant agreements with Denmark during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) last Friday.

Admassu Nebebe, state minister for MoFEC, and Mette Thygesen, Danish ambassador to Ethiopia, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective countries.

Program Support Agreements is a grant pumped into a couple of projects meant to be implemented in different areas. While 365 million Br was allocated to support refugee response, another 214.7 million Br will be injected to buttress the rural Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).

The Danish government has also been supporting the Ethiopian government in other areas. One is countering money laundering and illicit financial flows, while the other is accelerating wind power generation projects. Another notable partnership is the Greening Agricultural Transformation in Ethiopia (GATE), which attempts to realise agricultural transformation in a climate-smart manner.