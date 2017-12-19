16 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Denmark, Ethiopia Sign Duo Agreements Worth 580m Br

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia signed 580 million Br grant agreements with Denmark during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation (MoFEC) last Friday.

Admassu Nebebe, state minister for MoFEC, and Mette Thygesen, Danish ambassador to Ethiopia, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective countries.

Program Support Agreements is a grant pumped into a couple of projects meant to be implemented in different areas. While 365 million Br was allocated to support refugee response, another 214.7 million Br will be injected to buttress the rural Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).

The Danish government has also been supporting the Ethiopian government in other areas. One is countering money laundering and illicit financial flows, while the other is accelerating wind power generation projects. Another notable partnership is the Greening Agricultural Transformation in Ethiopia (GATE), which attempts to realise agricultural transformation in a climate-smart manner.

Ethiopia

As Wild Weather Hits Crops, Women Turn to Savings

Savings groups are helping farmers - particularly women - get through bad times when harvests are lost Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.