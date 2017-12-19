16 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Energy Proclamation Amendment to Encourage Investment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Energy developers will be able to commence operations within three to five years after being licensed, according to the newly amended proclamation. This is contrary to the existing one where all energy developers were required to become functional within 12 months.

The proclamation is amended in a bid to alter burdensome provisions and encourage investors in the energy sector. It is an action taken to achieve the government's plan of adding 12GW of renewable energy to the grid by 2020.

The parliament, in its eighth regular meeting held last Tuesday, tabled the four-year-old energy proclamation.

Geothermal and hydropower project developers must become operational within five years, whereas investors engaged in wind, solar, biomass, coal and natural gas energy must start generating power within three years of getting the licence, according to the amended proclamation.

The Ethiopian Energy Authority has also drafted a regulation for its implementation.

Ethiopia

As Wild Weather Hits Crops, Women Turn to Savings

Savings groups are helping farmers - particularly women - get through bad times when harvests are lost Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.